Barcelona has decided against selling Juventus’ transfer target Miralem Pjanic after he impressed their manager in preseason.

The midfielder left Juve for Barca in a 2020 swap deal that brought Arthur Melo to Turin.

Arthur has been in bad form in Turin so far, and the midfielder could leave the Bianconeri.

Pjanic has also not justified why the Spaniards signed him, and he spent the last campaign on loan at Besiktas.

With the Bianconeri looking for more midfielders following the injuries to Paul Pogba and Weston McKennie, reports linked Pjanic with a return to the club.

The midfielder was a favourite of Max Allegri, so the move would make sense.

However, a report on Tuttojuve claims the Bosnian has impressed Xavi Hernandez, and he would now remain at Barcelona.

Juve FC Says

Pjanic knows what Allegri wants from his midfielder, and his return to Juve will very likely be smooth.

The former AS Roma man has huge experience in European football, and we probably need someone like him in our dressing room.

However, now that Barca wants to keep him, it is very difficult to re-sign him.

We can add other midfielders to our squad, and that spot needs more players.