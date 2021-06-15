Spanish giants determined to beat Juventus to AC Milan ace

Atletico Madrid has become the latest competitor that Juventus faces in their bid to sign Hakan Calhanoglu.

The Turkey international will be out of a contract at Milan at the end of this month and he went to the Euros with almost no progress made in contract negotiations.

He has interest from Juventus who consider him one of the best midfield creators in Serie A.

He has a number of teams after his signature and Atleti has become the latest strong competition for Juve.

Todofichajes says Atleti is looking for talent that will help them retain the La Liga title next season.

They have subsequently opened talks with the representatives of Calhanoglu over his signature.

He is one of the best available free agents this summer and they want to add him to their squad.

The main problem between the midfielder and Milan is his contract demands and it remains unclear if Juve will want to meet it.

The Bianconeri don’t have plenty of money to spend in the transfer window and landing such a talent for free is something they have to consider.

If they sign him for free, they would still have money to bring in the likes of Manuel Locatelli for a fee.