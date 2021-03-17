Spanish giants move ahead of Juventus in battle to sign Liverpool star

Juventus has missed out on the signing of Liverpool midfielder, Georginio Wijnaldum as he looks set to agree on a move to Barcelona.

The Dutchman has been struggling to agree to a new deal with the Reds and has informed them that he doesn’t want to extend his stay any longer.

This development opened the door for Juventus and other top European teams to sign him.

The Bianconeri has been hoping that they can bring him as one of the top free agents when this season ends.

However, Barcelona has always been favourites to land him.

Todofichajes says that the midfielder already has an agreement to move to Catalonia and he is expected to become one of the first signings of the Joan Laporta era.

He has won the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool in the last few seasons and his contract situation hasn’t stopped Jurgen Klopp from playing him, such is his importance to their team.

Juve has other midfield targets and they will wait to see if something goes wrong with Wijnaldum’s move to Barcelona.

The likes of Rodrigo De Paul and Manuel Locatelli are two other midfielders whom they can move for in place of the former Newcastle man.