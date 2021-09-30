Spanish giants overtake Juventus in the race for Leicester star

Since making the switch from Monaco, Yuri Tielemans has been a pillar for Leicester City in the middle of the park.

But in the last two seasons, the Foxes just missed out on Champions League qualification, and they’re unlikely to finish in the top four at the end of the current campaign.

Therefore, the Belgian midfielder could be ready to jump ship in search for a top European side that can provide him with the opportunity of winning trophies and compete at the biggest European stages.

For their part, Juventus are still searching the market for a solid midfielder, and Tielemans was previously mentioned as one of the names on their shortlist.

However, the Bianconeri could be blown out of the water by two Spanish giants who have also set their sights on the player.

According to The Athletic via TuttoJuve, Barcelona and Real Madrid are ready to battle one another for the services of the 24-year-old, leaving the Old Lady behind the race.

All three clubs are allies in the battle against UEFA following the European Super League debacle, but they remain nemesis on the pitch and in the transfer market as well.

The Blaugrana in particular are facing some major financial difficulties, but they have no other option but to enhance their squad which has been weakening year after year.