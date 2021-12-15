Spanish giants want to beat Juventus to South American talent

South America steadily supplies Europe with most of its imported talents and Julian Alvarez could be the next star to move to the continent.

The River Plate attacker has been in stunning form for The Millionaires and that has caught the attention of Juventus.

However, the Bianconeri aren’t alone and the list of clubs who want to sign him keeps increasing.

Calciomercato claims Barcelona is desperate to sign him.

They join AC Milan as clubs looking to beat Juventus to his signature.

The attacker appears ready to make the move across continents, but River wants him to stay with them for another season on an extended contract.

The Argentinian side is hoping it can make as much as €25m from his sale.

Juve FC Says

The competition from Milan and Barcelona is serious, but Juve’s current record with attacking youngsters hasn’t been good.

Max Allegri has struggled to get the best from Moise Kean, Dejan Kulusevski and Kaio Jorge in this campaign.

These players performed well at their previous clubs and their struggles in Turin could see Alvarez consider joining another suitor instead.

He is not the only attacker Juve wants to sign. The Bianconeri also has an interest in Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian might be happy to join, knowing he would remain in the same competition he has dominated so far.