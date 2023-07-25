In recent days, growing news reports have been suggesting that Juventus made significant progress in their attempts to land Franck Kessié.

The Bianconeri have been tracking the Ivorian for quite some time now but wasted a golden opportunity to sign him on a free transfer last year following the expiry of his Milan contract.

The 26-year-old opted to join Barcelona last summer. However, his first campaign in Catalunya was underwhelming overall.

Except for a few flashes of brilliance and a winner in El Clasico, the midfielder didn’t truly set the Camp Nou on fire.

But according to Spanish journalist Jordi Gil, Kessié would like to prove his worth at Barcelona rather than leave the club as a failure.

“The problem for Juventus is to convince Kessié, who wants to stay at Barcelona to play his cards with Xavi,” explains the journalist via JuventusNews24.

“The loan offer with an obligation of 15/20 million could be right, but we must remember that he has a salary of 6 million euros, not very affordable for the Bianconeri.

“However, the Ivorian remains a substitute in Xavi’s pecking order, even more so after Gundogan’s arrival.

“So Kessié should make up his mind. He can try to convince Xavi, but I think in the end he will understand that accepting Juventus’ offer is the best thing for everyone.”

On another note, Gil rules out an exchange deal between Juventus and Barcelona that includes Federico Chiesa.

“The exchange between Chiesa and Kessié is not an option for Barcelona in the current economic situation.”