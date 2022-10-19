Juventus remains on the market for a new left-back as they no longer want to keep Alex Sandro.

The Brazilian is in the final year of his current contract with them and they will allow him to leave as a free agent in the summer.

They have several names on their radar as players they want to bolster that spot on their team with and one man is standing out.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Villarreal’s Alfonso Pedraza is now their top target for the job and he could be on his way to Turin in the summer.

The report says they have focused their attention on Pedraza because the left-back is versatile and can function very well in different formations.

This is key because Max Allegri has tinkered with his team’s set-up in different games and he needs players that can adapt.

Juve FC Says

We need to look very well before adding a new left-back to our squad because we need a player better than Sandro.

It makes little sense to sign anyone who will not be a significant upgrade to our current option.

Pedraza must also be better than Andrea Cambiaso and Luca Pellegrini, who are our players as well.