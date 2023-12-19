A report from Spain claims Juventus could swap the services of Moise Kean in favor of Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Both players are currently considered backups at their respective clubs.

Kean had a run in Max Allegri’s starting line-up last month but eventually left his spot for Dusan Vlahovic once the latter overcame his injury problems.

The Italian had some decent displays, but failing to score a single goal since the start of the season hardly helped his case, albeit he came extremely close on several occasions.

The 23-year-old remains an understudy in Allegri’s book.

As for Ceballos, the Spaniard is struggling to carve space for himself as Carlo Ancelotti is spoiled for choices in the middle of the park.

Los Blancos’ midfield department includes the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Edoardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, and the new toast of the town, Jude Bellingham.

Thus, the 27-year-old finds himself surplus to requirements in the Spanish capital.

On the other hand, the Bianconeri are searching the market for a new midfielder after getting deprived of the services of the suspended Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba.

So according to reports in the Spanish press via Calciomercato, Juventus would like to bolster their midfield ranks by signing Ceballos in January.

The Spaniard joined Madrid in the summer of 2017 following his breakthrough with Real Betis. He spent two campaigns on loan at Arsenal before returning to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021. His current deal runs until 2027.

The source claims that the Italian giants are ready to offer the services of Kean as a deal sweetener, knowing that Los Merengues could use a new striker.

But whether Real would be persuaded by the addition of Kean remains to be seen.