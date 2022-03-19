Spanish report: Barcelona offer Juventus interesting exchange for Danilo

Although the last two seasons were far from impressive for the club, Danilo has been one of the bright spots at Juventus.

The Brazilian first landed in Turin in 2019 on the back of an exchange that saw Joao Cancelo joining Manchester City.

While his first campaign in Italy was an uneventful one, he has now cemented himself as one of the most solid players at the back within Max Allegri’s squad. Therefore, the former Porto man has been attracting suitors from all over Europe.

According the Mundo Deportivo via JuventusNews24, Barcelona have identified Danilo as the right profile to bolster their defense.

The Brazil international is vastly experienced having represented some of the biggest clubs all over Europe. Thus, the Catalans would reportedly like to snatch the services of the player who once represented their arch rivals, Real Mardid.

The source adds that the Blaugrana will offer the Bianconeri the services of Sergino Dest. The former Ajax man joined Barcelona in 2020, but is now finding limited playing time under the guidance of Xavi Hernandez.

The 21-year-old is primarily a right-back, but he can serve in a more advanced position on the flank, or even on the opposite side.

While we’re still unsure regarding the validity of the report, such an offer could propose an interesting dilemma.

On one hand, we have Danilo, a tough defender and a strong character who can lead the backline following the eventual departures of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

But then we have a young fullback in Dest, who still has a large margin for improvement.