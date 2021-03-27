Spanish Report: Barcelona once again trying to sign Juventus midfielder

During the 2018/19 season, Adrien Rabiot’s move to Barcelona was reportedly a done deal.

The French international refused to renew his contract with Paris Saint Germain, and was thus been frozen out by the French champions for the last six months or so of his spell at the club.

Whilst everyone expected him to land at the Camp Nou in the summer of 2019, he instead ended up signing for Juventus.

The Bianconeri are renown for their policy of pursuing free agents, and had offered a lucrative contract for the midfielder.

Nonetheless, the Frenchman is yet to fully convince in the black and white jersey, as his performances have been largely inconsistent.

With the Old Lady aiming for new midfield signings in the upcoming transfer session, Rabiot could be one of the players sacrificed by Fabio Paratici and company.

Therefore, the player could be set to complete the same move that was expected two years ago.

According to the Mundo Deportivo (via ilBianconero), Barcelona will renew their interest in the Juventus midfielder this summer.

The report believes that Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum remains the club’s priority – as he will be available as a free agent – but Rabiot is considered to be his main alternative.

However, the source claims that the Catalans would find some competition for the signature of the former PSG man who is wanted by several other clubs, and chief among them is Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton.

The 25-year-old has so far scored 2 goals from his 23 league appearances this term.