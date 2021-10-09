Spanish report: Barcelona to compete with Juventus for struggling Dutch midfielder

After warming the benches at Old Trafford for more than two years, Donny van de Beek has finally had enough, and will try to seal a move away from Manchester United as soon as January.

The midfielder has been recently linked with a move to Juventus, but it appears that the Italian side will have some prestigious company in the race.

According to Spanish newspaper Sport via ILBianconero, Barcelona have entered the fray, and will be looking to land the 24-year-old midfielder.

The Blaugrana would therefore reunite the player with his former Ajax teammate Frankie de Jong. The two men formed a great partnership in the middle of the park for Erik ten Hag’s side, especially during the club’s extraordinary 2018/19 season.

Moreover, the Catalan giants have two other Netherlands internationals among their ranks, as Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong both joined the club last summer.

Barcelona are also led by former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman who knows van de Beek very well, but the tactician currently stands on thin ice, and could well be sacked in the coming weeks amidst the club’s horrific run.

However, the United castaway would also find a former Ajax teammate in Turin in the form of Matthijs de Ligt.

The midfielder’s future remains uncertain, but one thing is for sure, he needs to hit the road as soon as possible in order to reignite what was once considered to be a promising career.