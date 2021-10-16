Spanish report claims Real Madrid boss is keen on Juventus star

Despite being overlooked in the Ballon d’Or 30-man list, Federico Chiesa has been one of the best performers on the worldwide stage this year.

The Italian joined Juventus at the start of last season, quickly establishing himself as one of the main stars in Turin.

The winger earned more fame on the back of his brilliant performances for Italy during the triumphant Euro 2020 campaign.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see the top European clubs enquiring about his availability.

According to Diario Gol via TuttoJuve, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has asked club president Florentino Perez to pursue the signature of the Euro 2020 winner.

The report adds that the Spanish giants aren’t the only ones who want to try their luck for Chiesa, as three Premier League clubs are also on the player’s trail.

The mentioned trio is Liverpool, reigning European champions Chelsea and finally Newcastle United, who have recently been purchased by rich owners from the KSA.

Nonetheless, Juventus have made a clear stance, and they’re unwilling to sell the former Fiorentina man, even for a greatly lucrative offer.

This season, the 23-year-old has thus far contributed in a goal and an assist in his six Serie A appearances.

Moreover, he led the Bianconeri to victory against Chelsea in the Champions League with a stunning goal while leading the attack in the absence of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala.