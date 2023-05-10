While Juventus have been one the best European clubs in terms of clean sheets, the Serie A giants will be looking to add new blood to their aging defensive backline.

In recent weeks, Pau Torres has emerged as one of the favorite candidates to join the Bianconeri. However, it appears that Villarreal intend to play hardball.

According to Cadena Ser via TuttoJuve, the Spanish club will request a sum of 50 million euros to part ways with the centre-back.

The 26-year-old is a youth product of Villarreal who rose through the club’s ranks to become a stalwart with the senior squad.

However, the defender’s contract will expire in 2024 which could prompt an exit at the end of the season. But for the time being, the Yellow Submarines are still asking for a hefty fee, which is the figure inserted in his release clause.

Torres has made 35 appearances across all competitions this season, contributing with a single goal.

Juve FC say

Since we’re still in May, you can expect clubs to request large – and sometimes irrational – transfer fees for their players. But if no suitors take the bait, then the selling club would gradually lower its demands as the summer session nears its end.

In this case, Villarreal are beginning to lose their leverage on the situation since Torres can leave as a free agent next year, so eventually, they may be willing to settle for a more reasonable price rather than losing the services of their defender for free in 2024.