Reminiscently to every other campaign spent in Turin, Daniele Rugani has been scarcely used at Juventus. Although the player’s rare performances have been decent enough, Max Allegri currently prefers the Brazilian trio of Danilo, Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro in the back-three.

Therefore, the 28-year-old is often linked with potential transfers, and the latest rumor comes from Spain.

According to Fichajes.net via ilBianconero, Valencia are now keeping tabs on the Italian defender, studying a possible onslaught in the final days of the month.

The Bats are currently managed by Italian football legend Gennaro Gattuso who has been resorting to Serie A in his persistent attempts to strengthen his squad.

But as the source adds, Rugani doesn’t seem to be on his way out at the moment. The former Empoli man has made five appearances in all competitions this season. His contract with the club expires in 2024.

Juve FC say

Due to our current financial and legal crisis, Juventus seem to be paralyzed on the market. Therefore, we wouldn’t hold our breath waiting for the arrival of new players.

So in this Status Quo, selling Rugani – or any other first team defender for that matter – would be foolish, since our backline is already thin.

Moreover, with Sandro struggling to justify a starting berth, there could be an opening for the Italian in the starting formation.