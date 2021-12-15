Spanish report hints long-term Juventus target is heading to La Liga

Juventus has been pursuing a deal for Paul Pogba for a long time now as they attempt to bolster their midfield.

The Frenchman left them for Manchester United in 2016 and will be out of contract at the English club next summer.

Juve has positioned itself to bring him back to Turin, but the competition for his signature is serious.

Real Madrid and PSG are two other clubs who want to sign him, and a new report says Barcelona are serious suitors too.

The Spanish media outlet, Sport via Tuttomercatoweb claims Pogba is heading to Spain.

It then names Barca as his most likely next club.

The club’s president, Joan Laporta has recently met with the midfielder’s agent to discuss the transfer of Erling Haaland.

In that meeting, the possibility of Pogba playing for the Blaugrana was also discussed.

Juve FC Says

Barca is going through a serious financial crisis and shouldn’t be able to outcompete Juve for a player.

When Pogba becomes a free agent, each of his suitors would have an equal chance to sign him on a free.

He will probably move to the club that offers him the most money.

The Bianconeri has already identified the likes of Axel Witsel and Denis Zakaria as alternatives to the World Cup winner.