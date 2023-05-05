This summer, Juventus will be looking to bolster their backline by adding a new defender to the fold.

While the identity of the centre-back remains unclear, a Spanish report claims that the Bianconeri are pushing to sign a player from La Liga.

According to Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus are the favorites to land the services of Pau Torres in the summer.

The 26-year-old started his career as a youth product at Villarreal, rising all the way to become a stalwart with the first team.

But since the player’s contract will expire in 2024, the upcoming summer transfer market could be the club’s last chance to cash in on his services. The source adds that Torres has a buy-out clause set at 50 million euros.

The report also claims that Juventus have already held two meetings with Villarreal to discuss a potential transfer.

This season, Pau has featured in 30 La Liga matches, scoring a solitary goal. He also has 23 caps with the Spanish national team.

Juve FC say

At the age of 26, Torres has already collected enough experience between Villarreal and Spain, and it’s past time for him to leave the nest.

Juventus have also lacked a left-footed centre-back since Giorgio Chiellini’s departure, therefore, the Spaniard ticks all the boxes.

So let’s see if the Yellow Submarines would settle for a reasonable fee, since the Bianconeri surely won’t splash a major sum on a player whose contract will expire a year later.