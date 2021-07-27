Spanish report: Juventus amongst four clubs vying for Real Madrid wantaway

Despite being one of the most talented players in La Liga, Isco has been unable to gain much playing time in recent seasons.

The Spanish international has been tipped to leave Real Madrid for quite some time now, but for one reason or another, a deal never materialized, as we would always end up staying on Los Blancos’ bench.

The former Valencia and Malaga star has been plying his trade in the Spanish capital since his transfer to the white castle in 2013, and some expected the return of his first manager in Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti, to reignite his career at the club.

Nonetheless, Spanish website, Fiachajes.com (via JuveNews) claims that the attacking midfielder remains low in the pecking order, and will be seeking a way out of the club this summer.

The source believes that Milan could be the favorite to land him, as he would make an ideal replacement for Hakan Calhanoglu who recently joined Inter on a free transfer.

Moreover, the Rossoneri enjoy an amicable relationship with the Spanish giants, as proved by the transfers of Theo Hernandez and Brahim Diaz. With only one year left in his contract, Isco would be available for 18 million euros according to the report.

Besides Milan, the source claims that Premier League rivals, Liverpool and Everton, are also interested in the player, whilst Juventus are still in the running.

The Bianconeri have been linked with the 29-year-old in the past, but in the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Federico Chiesa, such transfer remains unlikely.