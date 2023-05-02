Following a two-year hiatus, Zinedine Zidane is ready to embark on a new managerial adventure. However, his next destination remains shrouded in mystery.

Thus far, the 50-year-old has only been at the helm of Real Madrid, coaching the Spanish giants on two separate tenures – from 2016 to 2018 and then from 2019 to 2021.

So what does the future have in store for the 1998 World Cup hero?

According to Marca via Calciomercato, Juventus, Paris-Saint Germain and Olympique Marseille are the Frenchman’s preferred destinations.

During his elusive playing career, the former attacking midfielder donned the famous black and white jersey for five unforgettable years between 1996 and 2001, establishing himself as one of the greatest players of his generation.

Therefore, Zidane remains fond of Juventus, and a return can never be ruled out. However, he could opt for a destination closer to home.

As things stand, PSG would be able to hand him a top-notch squad with world-class players who can compete for the Champions League. On the other hand, the heart could be calling for Marseille, since the French-Algerian grew up in the coastal city.

Juve FC say

Before entering the race for Zidane – or any other manager for that matter – Juventus must first decide to part ways with Max Allegri.

But until now, the management insists on defending the under-fire coach, putting all rumors and speculations regarding potential managerial candidates on ice.