Prior to the first kickoff, fans and observers alike expected Inter and Juventus to be amongst the main protagonists in the Scudetto race. After all, these two giants arguably boast the two strongest squads in Italy.

However, they both find themselves trailing behind the likes of Napoli, Atalanta and others, putting Simone Inzaghi and Max Allegri under major scrutiny.

Even if the two tacticians stay put until the end of the current campaign, the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri will definitely entertain a change if their seasons end on a poor note.

According to reports in the Spanish press via Calciomercato, Juventus and Inter could both consider a swoop for Diego Simeone.

The famous Argentine tactician has been at the helm of Atletico Madrid since 2011, and even though his contract expires in 2024, many observers believe that this will be his final campaign with the Colchoneros.

Juve FC say

Since taking charge at Atletico, Simeone has swiftly installed a die-hard attitude which has become synonymous with the club. Such mentality would surely help Juventus in restoring some of their fading charisma.

Although the former Catania manager has a history of bad blood with the Bianconeri, this wouldn’t be the main hurdle in the club’s potential attempt to sign him. Instead, it’s his astronomical wages, as he’s currently the highest paid manager in European football, and by a large margin.