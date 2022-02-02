Spanish report: Juventus might have a pre-agreement with Barcelona wantaway

On deadline day, the soap opera between Barcelona and Ousmane Dembelé was one of the major news that dominated the headlines.

The French star refused to extend his expiring contract, so the Catalans were adamant on selling their star in order to avoid losing him as a free agent by the end of the season.

Nonetheless, a deal never capitalized with the likes of Paris Saint Germain, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Therefore, a Spanish report came out with an interesting theory to explain why the attacker remained at Barcelona by the end of January.

According to Sport via TuttoJuve, Dembelé might already have an agreement in place with either Juventus or Manchester United over a summer transfer.

The Italians have been linked with a move for the former Borussia Dortmund man in the past, but they were never truly close to seal a deal.

The 2018 World Cup winner remains an incredibly talented player, but injuries have been derailing his young career, although he appears to be healthier of the course of the current campaign.

Juve FC say

At this point, this notion remains a mere speculation, as the Italian media hasn’t reported anything on the matter.

While Dembelé is undoubtedly an interesting idea for Juventus, we must first learn the fates of the Juventus players who are running on expiring contract – Paulo Dybala in particular – as it will have a major effect on the club’s summer strategy.