In the past few years, Memphis Depay had been close to joining Juventus on more than one occasion.

Last summer, many thought that the deal was all but done at one point, with the striker on the cusp of terminating his contract with Barcelona.

Nonetheless, the Dutchman’s contractual demands were deemed too high, and ended up staying at the Camp Nou after all.

However, the 28-year-old remains on the outs, only making a few appearances at the start of the season before sustaining an injury.

So according to Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus will rekindle their interest in Depay, and will launch another onslaught in January.

This season, the player has thus far made two LaLiga appearances, scoring a solitary goal in the process. His current deal with Barca expires at the end of the season.

Juve FC say

The former Lyon star obviously offers something different from our current crop of strikers, mostly due to his speed and explosiveness.

However, he hasn’t been at his best since joining the Blaugrana in 2021. He also failed to make the best out of his earlier spell at Manchester United.

Thus, the Netherlands international isn’t exactly a guaranteed bet, and the club can’t afford another high earner who doesn’t quite justify his hefty salary.