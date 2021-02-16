Spanish report: Juventus tracking Zidane

Juventus and Real Madrid have several elements in common this season.

For once, they are both being coached by their former midfielders – both of whom were regarded as geniuses on the pitch.

Moreover, the two European giants are trailing in their domestic leagues, and could end up losing their thrones by the end of the season.

Therefore, Zinedine Zidane and Andrea Pirlo cannot rest on their laurels.

The French legend’s relationship with Los Blancos is said to be deteriorating, and he could be set for another departure only two years after his return to the club.

But according to El Chiringuito (via ilBianconero), Juve have lately contacted the 1998 World Cup winner.

The Old Lady’s interest in their former playmaker isn’t exactly a new one, but Zizou’s return to Turin never materialized.

The report adds that Madrid will be going through a “revolution” this summer, and the Frenchman will no longer be a part of their project.

Thus, Zidane is currently tracked by Juventus as well as the French national team according to the report.

Concerning Pirlo, the source believes that the young tactician still has the trust of the Juventus management, but warns that things could rapidly change in football.

In our view, any possible pursuit of Zidane will firstly depend on Pirlo’s situation.

Juve president Andrea Agnelli is an admirer of the former Milan star, and therefore won’t give up on him so easily.

However, if the situation becomes more dire between now and the end of the season, Zidane’s potential availability could prove to be a prospect too tempting to be ignored.