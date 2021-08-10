Spanish report: Juve’s sensational proposal turned down by Barcelona

Whilst Juve’s attempts to bring back Miralem Pjanic are no longer a secret, the negotiations between the two financially struggling giants have been expectedly difficult.

Last season, the Old Lady and Barcelona stole the headlines with a massive swap deal that saw the two clubs exchanging the Bosnian with Arthur Melo.

Sadly for everyone involved, both midfielders struggled during their initial campaigns with their respective new clubs. The former Roma man found himself low on Ronald Koeman’s pecking order, whilst the Brazilian faced recurring injury problems throughout the season.

Thus, the Bianconeri found an astonishing idea: Get everything back into place!

According to famous Spanish newspaper Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus brought forward the idea of swapping Pjanic and Arthur for the second summer in a row.

Whilst the Italians would be happy to welcome back the Bosnian veteran – especially amidst the club’s dire need for a deep-lying playmaker – the Catalans want nothing to do with their former Brazilian player.

The 25-year-old left Camp Nou on a sour note, following some disputes with the management, and Barcelona consider his past behavior to be unprofessional.

Moreover, the former Gremio star is currently struggling with an injury and would be unavailable to play in the next couple of months.

The two giants met last Sunday for the Gamper Trophy, with Barca winning the friendly encounter in a 3-0 hammering. The two hierarchies definitely took the occasion to discuss several important matters, including transfers, as well as the European Super League project.