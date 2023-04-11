Despite his complicated campaign, Dusan Vlahovic remains one of the club’s most prized assets.

The Serbian joined Juventus in January 2022, but following a fascinating start to life in Turin, his performances have waned recently, while physical discomfort hasn’t helped his case.

According to Sport via ilBianconero, the striker remains a wanted man on the market, with Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all interested in his services.

The source adds that the Bianconeri could decide to sell the 23-year-old at the end of the season in an attempt to balance the books. The report describes the bomber as the most valuable expendable player.

This season, Vlahovic has scored 11 goals in all competitions. Although he’s the club’s top scorer, this tally remains off the mark.

The three clubs mentioned in the report will all be looking to sign a new striker come summer. Real Madrid need to bring in a longtime replacement for Karim Benzema, while Bayern will be looking for a more prolific name than Eric Choupo-Moting. Finally, Chelsea don’t even have a genuine number nine at the moment.

Nevertheless, one has to wonder if these clubs would be willing to splash the cash on Vlahovic if he continues to struggle in front of goal between now and the end of the season.