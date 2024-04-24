Juventus remains open to the departure of Gleison Bremer, and it seems he will leave for Manchester United in the summer.

The Premier League club has been following the Brazilian for months and is regarded as his biggest suitor.

Bremer has been one of the strongest defenders in Serie A and has proven his worth during spells at Torino and with the Bianconeri.

Juve would ideally like to keep him, which is why they extended his contract, but their financial situation puts them in a tough position.

The men in black and white are prepared to sell anyone for the right price, and they know Bremer could potentially leave in the summer.

United’s interest has prompted them to start searching for a replacement, and a report from Spain, as revealed by Tuttomercatoweb, claims that the Bianconeri will sign Mario Hermoso.

They have been following the soon-to-be free agent for months, and he is no longer keen on staying at Atletico Madrid.

Juve will push to add him to their squad as soon as the season ends, and he can then sign for another club.

Juve FC Says

Bremer has been a key player for us, but if United offers a huge fee for his signature, we need to sell him and bring in Hermoso.

Hermoso’s experience in a top club like Atletico Madrid makes him a good player for us to add to our group.