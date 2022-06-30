Spanish report reveals new twist in Morata’s contract with Atletico Madrid

On Thursday morning, the official Juventus website paid tribute to Alvaro Morata following the expiry of his two-year loan stint.

The Spaniard had an initial spell in Turin between 2014 and 2016 which ended when Real Madrid exercised their buy-back clause.

The 29-year-old made his return to the Allianz Stadium from Atletico Madrid in 2020. But after spending 20 million euros to have him on loan for two years, the Bianconeri are unwilling to splash another 35 millions to maintain him on a permanent basis.

Nonetheless, the Italians are still hoping to get a discount from the Colchoneros. After all, the striker’s contract expires in 2023.

But what if it doesn’t?

According to Marca via TuttoJuve, Morata had previously signed an extension with Atletico until 2024 upon making his transfer to Juventus.

Juve FC say

While this rumored extension only adds a single year to his deal with the Spanish capital side, it would be a complete gamechanger.

In fact, this hypothesis can explain a lot regarding Atletico’s firm stance in the negotiations.

If the striker still has two years in his contract with his parent club, it means that Diego Simeone’s side still has some serious leverage which allows it to refuse the Bianconeri’s request for a discount.

Therefore, Morata’s return to Turin sounds more far-fetched at the moment, especially if the source has it right.