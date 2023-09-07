In recent days, an emerging story revealed how Suso came close to sealing a move to Juventus by the end of the summer transfer market.

The Bianconeri were reportedly keen to sign the 29-year-old. However, Sevilla deemed their attempts to be too late. Therefore, the Spanish winger is still plying his trade in Andalusia.

But according to El Nacional via TuttoJuve, Suso was hellbent on leaving the club and could once again push for a Juventus transfer in January.

The former Milan winger joined Sevilla in 2020 and his current contract runs until 2025. The Bianconeri are very familiar with the player due to his time at San Siro.

He also scored Sevilla’s equalizer against Juventus last May in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final.

The Spaniards then won the encounter in extra time and went on to clinch their favorite trophy after overcoming Roma in the final held in Budapest.

Suso mainly operates on the right flank as an inverted winger. He’s renowned for cutting inside before shooting with his preferred left foot.

Therefore, his characteristics are extremely similar to Domenico Berardi’s, another prominent Juventus target.

In the current 3-5-2 system, it’s hard to see how either one would fit. But perhaps the club was gunning for a type of winger who would allow Max Allegri to switch to a 4-3-3 or 3-4-3 system.