When Leandro Paredes made his way to Turin at the end of the summer transfer market, many fans and observers dubbed him as the missing piece in Juve’s midfield jigsaw. The Argentine possesses the flair and the vision required to interpret the Regista role.

But for one reason or another, it just hasn’t worked out for the 28-year-old at Juventus. He has made 23 appearances in all competitions this season, contributing with one assist, but most came from the bench.

Nowadays, Manuel Locatelli has established himself as the ultimate starter in the defensive midfield role, and even the newly-promoted Enzo Barrenechea has recently usurped his compatriot in the pecking order.

Therefore, Paredes is unlikely to linger at Juventus beyond his loan spell, as the management surely won’t splash the cash on a high earner who’s offering little to the cause.

But according to a report in the Spanish media (via Calciomercato), Atletico Madrid could offer Paredes an escape route next season.

The World Cup winner should return to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, but surely the Ligue 1 giants would prefer to find him a new accommodation.

In the Spanish capital, Paredes would find his compatriot Diego Simeone who would attempt to reboot his playing career.