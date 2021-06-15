Spanish source claims Juventus offered a contract for Barcelona star

This summer, Juventus are expected to reinforce in attack, and several names have already been linked with a move towards Turin.

Amongst these players, the name of Ousmane Dembelé pops out from time to time. The Frenchman completed a major transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona in 2017, but has thus far failed to fulfill his initial promise.

The Frenchman still has twelve months remaining in his contract with the Bluagrana, and his future appears to be away from the Camp Nou.

According to Radio Catalunya via Calciomercato, the Old Lady’s interest in the attacker is a serious one, and the club has already proposed an offer for him.

The source claims that the contract offered by Juventus is for five years, and worth 9 million euros per season.

However, it’s unclear whether the Italians intend to bring in the 2018 World Cup winner to Turin this summer by negotiating a deal with his Spanish employers, or rather wait for next summer and add him to their series of free agent coups.

The 24-year-old suffered from recurring injury problems throughout his Barcelona stint so far, but his contribution improved during last season – although it was still below the mark, considering his great talent.

Dembelé costed Barca’s treasury 135 millions in transfer fees, and was supposed to be Neymar’s natural heir at the club – but his transfer value is currently around 50 millions.