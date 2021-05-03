Speculation over potential Pirlo replacement continues to grow

As Andrea Pirlo continues to struggle as the manager of Juventus, Zinedine Zidane is one of the managers that has been linked with a move to the club as his replacement.

The French manager was a player of the Bianconeri and looks destined to manage the former Italian champions at some point in the future.

Juventus took a gamble on Pirlo, but it doesn’t seem to be paying off at the moment.

The former midfielder might be sacked after this season and the latest development on Zidane’s future might see him move to Turin sooner than expected.

Todofichajes says the Frenchman is seriously considering taking a break after this season because he has been exhausted by managing Real Madrid in this cycle.

He would consider a sabbatical and he also has an eye on the managerial role at the French national team.

Juve has had him in their plans for a long time now and this could be their chance to convince him to join them.

In his short managerial career, Zidane has won three Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles among other silverware.

Pirlo should be worried about this development as it seems he is struggling to get any consistency from his squad.

They are plagued by simple errors which threaten to spoil their efforts, yet they cannot cut them out.