Spezia and Juventus have been engaged in negotiations for the acquisition of Emil Holm in the current transfer window, with the Bianconeri keen on adding the Swedish defender to their squad.

Juventus has expressed a strong interest in Holm and envisions him as a key player if he joins the Turin-based club this summer. Despite being an integral part of Spezia’s team, the club is willing to entertain offers for the talented defender and hopes to secure the highest possible fee for his signature.

In an attempt to sweeten the deal, Spezia has requested that Juventus include Koni de Winter, one of their promising players from the Next Gen squad, as part of the transfer package for Holm, as reported by Tuttojuve.

However, Juventus is not inclined to agree to this proposal and instead prefers to pursue a cash-only deal to secure Holm’s transfer. The Bianconeri seem determined to avoid parting ways with their young talents and are focused on making a straightforward financial arrangement to complete the signing.

As the talks continue between the two clubs, the final outcome of the negotiations will ultimately depend on finding a mutually acceptable agreement that satisfies both parties interests.

Juve FC Says

Holm is a player who is ready to play for us immediately and his development is more advanced than De Winter’s.

However, the latter is one of our own and we can trust him to improve and probably become better than Holm in the future.