Spezia boss says they are not preparing differently for Juventus match

Spezia coach Thiago Motta says his players are keen to face Juventus and hints that there will be no special plan to stop the Bianconeri.

Spezia has four points from their opening four league matches after beating Venezia last time out.

They would face a Juve side that hasn’t won a league game this season and will hope to compound the Bianconeri woes.

Former Inter Milan and PSG star, Motta is the man in charge of the Italian minors now and he will look to earn a win over Massimiliano Allegri.

This has been a tough start to the campaign for Juve and their draw against AC Milan meant they are still winless in Serie A in Allegri’s second coming.

Spezia has lost to Udinese and Lazio in the league this season, but they will feel confident that they can get something from the game against Juventus.

Motta says all his players want to face the Bianconeri and there is an extra motivation in the camp to do that.

“It has to be as normal as possible, even if it isn’t,” he said when asked how he would prepare for the Juventus game, as quoted by Football Italia.

“Playing against Juve, Inter, Milan, at home, doesn’t give me the need to motivate the players because everyone would like to play.

“Tomorrow, whoever enters the pitch will have the enormous luck of being able to play a football match in front of our fans, even if I’m sorry that everyone can’t come, but only 50 per cent.

“We will be ourselves with desire and initiative, to help the fans of giving us a hand against one of the possible contenders for the championship.

“I don’t see why I must prepare them differently; they will be extra motivated.”