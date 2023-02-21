Spezia escapes punishment for fan abuse against Filip Kostic

Filip Kostic suffered abuse at the hands of Spezia fans in Juventus’ last game and the Serbian reacted.

Racism and other abuses are prevalent in Italian football and authorities take incidences of their occurrence seriously.

This sometimes leads to punishment for the teams or bans for some fans, but it still hasn’t solved the problem and the incident involving Kostic was the latest ugly occurrence in the Italian top flight.

The Serbian had complained about it, with the club and player expecting authorities to take action after the game.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals no further action would be taken against Spezia and there would be no punishment for them or their fans.

Juve FC Says

This sad development will only strengthen more people to join in abusing players of other clubs as well when they meet.

The authorities are experienced in episodes like this and should know the best way to handle them.

If they decide it was not so bad to warrant punishment, then we must accept their verdict. Hopefully, it will not give some fans more reasons to do more.

Kostic is a professional and there is a good chance this is not the first time he is encountering this, so he should be fine.