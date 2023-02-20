Spezia fans caught hurling racist insults towards Kostic

Yesterday, Juventus earned a routine away win over Spezia thanks to goals from Moise Kean and Angel Di Maria. But while the action on the pitch was forgettable, to say the least, what ensued in the stands was significantly uglier.

In the final stage of the match, Max Allegri subbed off Filip Kostic in favor of Samuel Iling-Junior. While making his way to the dugout, the Serbian had to pass by the Spezia ultras who took the opportunity to hurl insults in his direction, as explains JuventusNews24.

Moreover, some racist words were caught on camera as the source reveals, with some individuals referring to the winger as a gypsy – a derogatory term used as a racial insult against people from the Balkans region.

The report wonders how the FIGC will act on the matter, hoping that the organization inflicts a punishment befitting of this degenerated act.

Due to the new substitution rule, players now often find themselves forced to cross unfriendly territory before reaching the safety of their dugout.

But that’s not the main issue in here, as such hideous acts can never be justified under any circumstances, as there’s a major difference between customary playful banter against opposition players and racial abuse.

Severe punishments are the lone solution to solve this plague.