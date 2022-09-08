Spillo Altobelli sends a message to Allegri on Juventus struggles.

Former Juventus and Inter Milan forward Spillo Altobelli has not enjoyed watching the Bianconeri struggle in this campaign and believes Max Allegri knows things need to get better.

The Bianconeri have just been beaten 2-1 by PSG in the Champions League and that result confirms their inconsistent start to this term.

They have been struggling to maintain good form in domestic football as well.

However, in their defence, Juve has been unable to call on some key players regularly like Angel di Maria, Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba.

Altobelli believes when these individuals return to full fitness, they will be a better team.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Sometimes it’s good to dampen the enthusiasm. Although he is endowed with a fine irony, he knows that now is not the time to joke, because after nine years of absolute domination they are struggling. Now they also have high-sounding names still in the pits, including Chiesa, Pogba and Di Maria: when they get them back, it will be another team.”

Juve FC Says

We have had a poor start to the season domestically and in Europe, but it does not call for alarm bells to ring yet.

PSG is one of the strongest clubs in the world, and we are not very far from the top of the Serie A table.

With time, our players will find a rhythm, and we will win matches consistently.