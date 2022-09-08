Spillo Altobelli sends a message to Allegri on Juventus struggles.

Former Juventus and Inter Milan forward Spillo Altobelli has not enjoyed watching the Bianconeri struggle in this campaign and believes Max Allegri knows things need to get better.
The Bianconeri have just been beaten 2-1 by PSG in the Champions League and that result confirms their inconsistent start to this term.
They have been struggling to maintain good form in domestic football as well.
However, in their defence, Juve has been unable to call on some key players regularly like Angel di Maria, Federico Chiesa and Paul Pogba.
Altobelli believes when these individuals return to full fitness, they will be a better team.
He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:
“Sometimes it’s good to dampen the enthusiasm. Although he is endowed with a fine irony, he knows that now is not the time to joke, because after nine years of absolute domination they are struggling. Now they also have high-sounding names still in the pits, including Chiesa, Pogba and Di Maria: when they get them back, it will be another team.”
Juve FC Says
We have had a poor start to the season domestically and in Europe, but it does not call for alarm bells to ring yet.
PSG is one of the strongest clubs in the world, and we are not very far from the top of the Serie A table.
With time, our players will find a rhythm, and we will win matches consistently.
1 Comment
I have never been an Allegri fan and sometimes I get really mad at his decisions like wrong tactics and poor choice of player selection BUT I’m also really hopeful that when Chiesa , Pogba and Di Maria get fit and Juve can play with the same intensity as the second half against PSG, it’ll be a team to watch and enjoy. Sometimes I feel like Juve fans understimate the team. Just look at how many dangerous balls Donnarumma took out literally on the line of the goal. There was at least 3 .
And also PSG scored their goals because of the poor 3 defense lineup that lead to those mistakes in defense line. TBH, I really think Fiorentina played much better than PSG against Juve. When these players understand that they should fear NO ONE , that is when this team becomes Juve again