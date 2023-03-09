Spinazzola discusses Ronaldo’s humility when they were at Juventus

AS Roma defender Leonardo Spinazzola has discussed his time at Juventus, opening up on what it means to be teammates with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has often been seen as a difficult player to deal with and a very proud individual, but Spinazzola insists the Al Nassr attacker is very humble.

They were at Juve together in the 2018/2019 season before the defender left for his present club, so he spent some time with CR7.

Speaking about the Euro 2016 winner, Spinazzola said via Tuttojuve:

“What has impressed me is his humility. Many think not, but it is so and it is what struck me most, in addition to the football that everyone knows. There are many much more convinced players and they are not even half of the half of Cristiano”.

Juve FC Says

Ronaldo is probably the most misunderstood player in the world, even though we cannot deny his achievements.

The attacker is often seen as one player who is selfish and very difficult to manage, especially during his last spells at Juve and Manchester United.

However, we do not expect everyone to like him and we will never forget the goals he scored while playing in black and white.