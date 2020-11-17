ronaldo
Sponsors wants Ronaldo to Manchester United to happen

November 17, 2020 - 11:50 am

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Cristiano Ronaldo as the former English champions continue to struggle to win the Premier League again.

Ronaldo made a name for himself at United after he moved there from Sporting Lisbon.

He won the Premier League, Champions League and other numerous trophies before leaving them for a world record transfer fee to Real Madrid in 2009.

He also won everything in Madrid and joined Juventus in 2018.

Despite being in his 30s already, Ronaldo remains reliable and the Portuguese attacker isn’t a cheap player to have.

He earns around 30m euros per season at Juventus and the Bianconeri have been tipped to offload him in the next transfer window.

The Red Devils and PSG are two teams that have been linked with him.

The reports of a move back to Manchester was debunked a few days ago, but Dario Gol via Calciomercato claims that United sponsors, Chevrolet want the move to happen.

The report claims that the American company is keen for him to make a return to Old Trafford and they are prepared to financially back the club to make the move happen.

