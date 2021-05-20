Sport: Juventus looking to replace Ronaldo with Barcelona star

With only one match remaining in the season, Cristiano Ronaldo’s future remains largely uncertain.

After winning the Coppa Italia on Wednesday, Juventus will be hoping to round off a great week by sealing their spot in next season’s edition of the Champions League on Sunday.

The Old Lady must beat Bologna, and will be hoping that Napoli or (more likely) Milan slip against their respective opponents – Hellas Verona and Atalanta.

The outcome of next weekend could prove to be crucial in deciding the future of the Portuguese superstar, who undoubtedly wishes to play in his favorite competition.

Therefore, if the Bianconeri finish the season outside of the Top 4 spots, the former Real Madrid man could be looking elsewhere.

According to Sport via Football Italia, Juventus could try to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with another top star in the form of Antoine Griezmann.

Even though the Frenchman hasn’t displayed his best football since moving to Catalunya in 2019, his talent remains undoubted.

The source believes that the returning Blaugrana president Juan Laporta will be looking to revitalize the squad in the summer, and the former Atletico Madrid star could be sacrificed.

However, the report adds that Griezmann might not wish to leave Camp Nou so soon, especially if Juventus fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Moreover, the costs of the operation are deemed to be expensive for the financially struggling Old Lady, but they could work around it with an initial loan move whilst offering to pay the striker’s full salary.