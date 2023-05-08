Sport minister apologises to Vlahovic over fan abuse

Sport minister Andrea Abodi has tendered an apology to Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic after he was racially abused by Atalanta fans yesterday.

The Serbian is the latest Bianconeri player to suffer abuse as racism sweeps through the country.

Rival fans use it as a weapon to target key players of their opponents. Even Juve fans are guilty of it, having subjected Romelu Lukaku to abuse in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia in Turin.

Vlahovic was angry at La Dea supporters who abused him and reacted with his celebration after he scored Juve’s second of the match.

After the game, Abodi said via Football Italia:

“My no, our NO TO RACISM cannot, must not and does not wish to have a colour, whether it is of a jersey or of skin, it is not just about a religion or a people: it always matters!

“Just like RESPECT: it always matters! And those who get it wrong must answer for their actions, always and in every case. Our apologies to Dusan Vlahovic!”

Juve FC Says

It is sickening that we still have fans who use this tactic to attack players in our matches.

It would be hard to completely eliminate it, but authorities must continue to work hard to ensure they win the battle against the racists.

With some serious punishments, the fans will be discouraged from engaging in such acts.