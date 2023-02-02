Sport minister insists Juventus is not the problem of Italian football

The Italian Sports Minister Andrea Abodi insists Juventus is not the problem after the Bianconeri were docked 15 league points for their use of capital gains.

Juve has been under several investigations for some time now and they have been punished for the capital gains case.

The Bianconeri fans are unhappy that their side has lost that many points and the other clubs who did business with them haven’t been punished yet.

Juve is the biggest club in the country and the investigators have used them as scapegoats, but in their defence, Abodi insists the whole football system has a problem.

He said via Football Italia:

“The issue is not Juventus, it is the whole football system in its entirety that needs to have a profound look at itself.

“I have always been very cautious, as it seems people believe the Minister for Sport can control and decide everything, but there are roles to be respected.

“What is happening is far more than a game of football. Some things cannot be done alone. The technicalities used in these deals need to be explained to the general public so they can understand.”

Juve FC Says

Comments from people like the minister make it obvious there might be an agenda against the Bianconeri in Italian football.

Juve remains one team the competition needs and frustrating them or demoting the Old Lady will not help anyone.

The club has vowed to fight back and fans hope they will succeed when they appeal the punishment.