Morten Hjulmand has emerged as a key transfer target for Igor Tudor, who has been anticipating Juventus making a move to bring the Danish midfielder into his squad. Hjulmand is no stranger to Italian football, having previously played in Serie A during his time with Lecce. Since his move to Portugal, he has become a vital player for Sporting Club and is now regarded as one of the top midfield prospects in European football.

Juventus Monitoring Midfield Reinforcements

The midfielder has signalled his intention to leave, and a transfer to Juventus is reportedly appealing due to the club’s stature as one of the most recognised names in global football. Juventus are hopeful that a deal can be agreed, particularly following the potential sale of Douglas Luiz, who has attracted attention from clubs in the Premier League.

While Juventus have placed its own valuation on Hjulmand, Sporting are demanding a significantly higher fee. Although the player has a release clause set at 80 million euros, the Portuguese club has not asked the Bianconeri to meet that full amount. Instead, their current valuation of the player is around 50 million euros, which still exceeds what Juventus are currently prepared to pay.

Morten Hjulmand (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Negotiations Ongoing Between Clubs

Juventus are looking to complete the signing at a lower cost, but the negotiation process has become more rigid. As reported by Il Bianconero, the Bianconeri have been informed that they must pay the full 50 million euros if they are to secure the services of the Danish international. This firm stance from Sporting may complicate matters unless the Italian side is willing to raise their offer.

There is still hope that continued dialogue between both clubs could lead to a compromise being reached in the near future. With Hjulmand open to a move and Juventus showing persistent interest, an agreement may be possible if both sides remain engaged in discussions. The coming weeks could prove decisive in determining whether the midfielder will return to Serie A under Igor Tudor’s management.