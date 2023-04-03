Sporting club prepares for Juventus match with fifth consecutive win

Sporting Club is Juventus’ next opponent in the Europa League and the Portuguese side will head into that fixture in top shape if they maintain their current run of form.

Juve has improved in the cup competitions this year and they are one of the favourites to win the Europa League and the Coppa Italia.

Sporting eliminated Arsenal in the last round of the competition to reach the quarterfinal stage.

Juve now stands between them and the next round and they are preparing very well for the fixtures against the black and whites.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Sporting has won their last five games and is getting better with every fixture.

Juve FC Says

Sporting is a good side and that is the only reason they can eliminate Arsenal the way they did in the last round.

We cannot underestimate them unless we are ready to pay the ultimate price and suffer an embarrassing exit from the competition.

We trust our players to understand this is the business end of the campaign and that should make them perform much better than they have done in the previous round of the competition.

If everyone in black and white plays their best game in both fixtures, we should earn the win we need against Sporting over both legs.