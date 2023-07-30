Morten Hjulmand has been one of the midfielders on the radar of Juventus in the last few months as he impresses at Lecce in Serie A.

The Bianconeri are always attentive to the best players in the Italian top flight and consider him a player who will develop even further in their squad.

The Dane has caught the eyes of other top clubs in Italy and would spark a bidding war if they all get serious about landing him.

However, he seems to be on the move out of Italy instead, as Football Italia reveals he is the subject of transfer interest from Sporting Club.

The report claims the Portuguese side has made him an important summer target and is now working to complete an agreement with Lecce.

Juve FC Says

Hjulmand is a fine midfielder and has proven to be a quality player at Lecce, but he may flop if we add him to our squad.

The requirements to do well at Lecce differ from what it is at Juventus and is much higher at the latter.

We need players with Champions League experience and who have won league titles because these are particular to the environment at the club.