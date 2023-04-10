This Thursday, Juventus will host Sporting at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final.

The Portuguese are enjoying a good run of form recently, and they could receive an important boost as one of their key players is nearing his return from injury.

According to ilBianconero, Hector Bellerin has recovered and could be fit enough to start against Juventus.

The Spaniard had been linked with the Bianconeri in the past, but a transfer never materialized. Following a short stint a Barcelona, he made the switch to Lisbon last January as a replacement for his compatriot Pedro Porro who signed for Tottenham Hotspur.

The 28-year-old has made four league appearances for Sporting and two in the Europa League, scoring a goal in the process before sustaining an injury.

The right-back returned to the squad for Sunday’s thrilling 4-3 over Casa Pia, but he remained on the bench for the duration of the match.

Nevertheless, manager Ruben Amorim could be tempted to unleash the former Arsenal man in the clash against Juventus.

Juve FC say

The Portuguese giants will be dangerous opponents for Juventus. They have already eliminated Arsenal in the previous round, and will be looking to add another top European club to their victim list.

With or without Bellerin, Max Allegri’s men will have a tough task on their hands.