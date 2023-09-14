Journalist Furio Focolari, like many others, finds it challenging to predict the outcome of the upcoming match between Juventus and Lazio this weekend.

The Bianconeri are set to face one of the toughest teams in Serie A when they take on Lazio, and both sides are expected to face a difficult challenge.

While Juventus has had a more favorable start to the season and remains unbeaten, Lazio’s recent victory against Napoli has boosted their confidence, and they may believe they can replicate that success against Juventus.

Given the strengths and potential of both teams, the match is anticipated to be closely contested, and predicting a clear winner becomes a difficult task. Focolari, like most fans, acknowledges the uncertainty surrounding the outcome and believes that a draw is a plausible result for this intriguing fixture.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve have been playing badly for two years but already last season they played their best match against Lazio as if Allegri gets excited when he faces the Capitoline team.

“At the Stadium they will need the Lazio seen in the second half against Napoli if they want to try to bring the three points to Rome, but Lazio is also the one seen in the first two days and playing in which way defeat would be certain. I can’t make a prediction, but given that both teams have the potential to do badly, perhaps a draw would satisfy both .”

Juve FC Says

Lazio will be a very tough opponent for us to face and they have some of the finest players in the league in their squad now.

They could easily defeat us and secure all the points if we are not on our best form.