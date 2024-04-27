Manuel Locatelli will miss the Coppa Italia final between Juventus and Atalanta after a sports judge upheld his suspension.

He was set to miss the game due to accumulated yellow cards, and Juventus had hoped a sports judge could overturn the decision.

However, the Bianconeri have been disappointed as a report on Tuttojuve confirms his disqualification, which the sports judge has upheld.

Locatelli has been an important player for Juventus this season and would have started the game if he were not suspended.

However, Juventus must now find a replacement for him as they seek to defeat Atalanta in the final.

Juve FC Says

Locatelli has been an important player for us, and we will miss him in that game, but we are a big club that does not rely on just one player.

We expect someone else to step up and fill the void he leaves behind, and even more importantly, we expect everyone to give their best in the game.

Our players know this is the only trophy we can win this season, and we expect them to compete well and bring home the silverware at the end of the term.

But it will take a lot of work because Atalanta is having a fine season, and the neutrals might feel they deserve to win more than we do.