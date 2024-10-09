According to Calciomercato, the sports judge has upheld the second yellow card, meaning Conceição will miss Juventus’ next game and has also been fined 2,000 euros.

The decision to book him for simulation has been a topic of debate in the Italian media, as many believe the call was incorrect. Most pundits and former players agree there was some contact between Conceição and the Cagliari defender, albeit minimal, and that the yellow card was unwarranted.

This incident has reignited discussions among those who feel that Juventus is sometimes unfairly targeted by referees due to the club’s long-standing success.