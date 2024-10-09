Francisco Conceição had hoped that a sports judge would overturn the second yellow card he received against Cagliari, allowing him to play in Juventus’ next match. However, despite replays suggesting the referee may have made a mistake, as there appeared to be contact, the decision has not been reversed.
Juve FC Says
This decision was expected and we have to move on and prepare for the next game without the attacker in mind, which is a shame.
He has been in fantastic form for some time now as the Bianconeri look to continue their fine start to the season, and we will miss him in the next fixture.
