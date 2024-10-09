Francisco Conceição had hoped that a sports judge would overturn the second yellow card he received against Cagliari, allowing him to play in Juventus’ next match. However, despite replays suggesting the referee may have made a mistake, as there appeared to be contact, the decision has not been reversed.

According to Calciomercato, the sports judge has upheld the second yellow card, meaning Conceição will miss Juventus’ next game and has also been fined 2,000 euros.

The decision to book him for simulation has been a topic of debate in the Italian media, as many believe the call was incorrect. Most pundits and former players agree there was some contact between Conceição and the Cagliari defender, albeit minimal, and that the yellow card was unwarranted.

This incident has reignited discussions among those who feel that Juventus is sometimes unfairly targeted by referees due to the club’s long-standing success.

Juve FC Says

This decision was expected and we have to move on and prepare for the next game without the attacker in mind, which is a shame.

He has been in fantastic form for some time now as the Bianconeri look to continue their fine start to the season, and we will miss him in the next fixture.