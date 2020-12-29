Sports minister gives update on the reopening of Stadiums

Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora has insisted that the reopening of football stadiums isn’t the priority of the Italian government at the moment.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced football stadiums in Italy to be shut to fans since the start of this year. The rising cases have seen the return of fans uncertain.

It is not just the football stadiums that have been shut to fans, some sports have seen even its players stopped from playing.

As the world begins to find a solution to the pandemic with the discovery of several vaccines, Juventus’ fans have been hoping that they will soon be allowed to see the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo play in person.

But Spadafora says that the Government has a list of priorities to deal with and opening of stadiums isn’t at the top of that list.

“Everyone hopes to be able to resume,” Spadafora told Agorà as quoted by Football Italia.

“But the government has a scale of priorities.

“The problem of having so many people going in the same direction, at the same time and on the same day, means having to do a series of checks and start a machine that doesn’t have priorities over others, such as schools.”