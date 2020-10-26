Sports Minister still causing trouble over Ronaldo

The Italian Minister for Sport Vincenzo Spadafora remains convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo has broken the rules regarding conduct due to COVID-19.

The Portugal international has tested positive for the coronavirus after he left the Juventus players’ bubble to go on the last international break.

While with his national team, he tested positive to the killer virus and the attacker still returned to Italy via his private jet to quarantine nearer to his club.

He remains covid positive after having a test done last week, but the ongoing war of words between the minister, player and club will not stop.

Spadafora was speaking to the media recently and he reiterated that Ronaldo broke the law regarding covid-19 and he added that there is even an investigation to prove his claim.

Football Italia reports that the contentious moment is when the attacker left the Juve player’s bubble to travel for the international break in the first place.

“On the way out, Ronaldo did not respect the protocol,” Spadafora told RAI programme Che Tempo Che Fa via Football Italia.

“There’s an investigation to prove it.”

Ronaldo is a big miss for Juve and the Old Lady are hoping that he will return a negative test for Covid-19 before the match against Barcelona this week.