Juventus are keen to sign Bournemouth defender Marcos Sensei, but they’re facing stern competition, especially from the Premier League.

The Bianconeri need to sign at least one new centre-back, especially after opting against replacing Daniele Rugani, who joined Fiorentina in January on loan with an option to buy.

With Pierre Kalulu shifted to the right-back role, Federico Gatti is the only first-team backup for Gleison Bremer and Lloyd Kelly.

Juventus offering Marcos Senesi €3m per season

Since the start of the season, Juventus have been keeping close tabs on Senesi, who has already informed Bournemouth of his decision to leave at the end of the season.

At the age of 28, the Argentine international feels it is past time for him to move to greener pastures.

Naturally, Senesi could be enticed by Juve’s lure, as the club remains one of the biggest names worldwide, despite their recent struggles.

Nevertheless, Tuttosport warns the Bianconeri of the financial aspect, which could play against them.

As the Turin-based newspaper explains, Senesi is now at the peak of his powers, so his next contract could be the most important of his career. Hence, the economic factor will loom large on the centre-back’s decision.

Tottenham & Aston Villa could outmuscle Juve in Senesi race

The source claims that Juve have prepared a four-year contract for Senesi that includes a €3 million yearly salary.

However, the report names three other suitors who are willing to offer the former Feyenoord defender at least €4 million per year.

These are Senesi’s Premier League admirers, namely Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa, in addition to Borussia Dortmund, who are offering him the opportunity to play his football in Germany next season.

In the meantime, the Bournemouth stalwart is focused on finishing his four-year chapter at the Vitality Stadium in the best possible manner. The Concordia native has made 30 appearances in the Premier League thus far, and provided his teammates with four assists.